The Meteorological Agency has warned that Okinawa and other areas across southern Japan could see landslides, flooding and swollen rivers as a tropical storm curves toward Kyushu.

As of Sunday morning, Tropical Storm Aere was about 160 kilometers northwest of the city of Naha, moving north at 15 kph and carrying 65 kph winds near its center with gusts of up to 90 kph, according to the agency. The storm is expected to move north in the East China Sea through Monday before making a gradual eastward shift, with a landfall in Kyushu possible on Tuesday, the agency said. It is then expected to move northeast over the Japanese archipelago, possibly nearing the Kanto region by Thursday.