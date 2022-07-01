  • Members of major labor unions gather in front of the labor ministry to voice their support for a minimum wage hike on Tuesday. | KYODO
    Members of major labor unions gather in front of the labor ministry to voice their support for a minimum wage hike on Tuesday. | KYODO
  • SHARE

With soaring import costs prompting companies to mark up prices, and in the process putting financial pressure on households, it’s becoming more and more crucial that Japan creates momentum toward wage growth.

On Tuesday, a government panel kicked off discussions on a hike to the average minimum wage, which is expected to garner a great deal of attention.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,