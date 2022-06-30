  • People wave Chinese and Hong Kong flags as fishing boats pass with banners and flags to mark the 25th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong to China, at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
    People wave Chinese and Hong Kong flags as fishing boats pass with banners and flags to mark the 25th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong to China, at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

As midnight struck on June 30, 1997, and Hong Kong transitioned from British to Chinese rule, pro-democracy lawmaker Lee Wing-tat stood with colleagues on the balcony of the city’s legislature, holding a defiant protest.

Hong Kong will mark the 25th anniversary of the handover on Friday and the halfway point of “One Country, Two Systems” — the governance model agreed on by the U.K. and China under which the city was to keep some autonomy and freedoms.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,