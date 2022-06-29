  • Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi (far left) and his then-incoming South Korean counterpart Park Jin (second from right) hold talks in Seoul on May 9. | JAPAN'S FOREIGN MINISTRY / VIA KYODO
Seoul – The Japanese and South Korean governments are discussing the idea of creating a fund to pay compensation to former Korean wartime laborers, South Korean media outlets reported Wednesday.

The fund would be raised from companies and individuals of both countries, excluding Japanese companies that are parties in lawsuits in South Korea seeking their compensation payments to Koreans requisitioned to work for them during World War II.

