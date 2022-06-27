  • Firefighters stand guard under surveillance cameras in Tiananmen Square after the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing on March 10. | REUTERS
The more than 1.4 billion people living in China are constantly watched. They are recorded by police cameras that are everywhere, on street corners and subway ceilings, in hotel lobbies and apartment buildings. Their phones are tracked, their purchases are monitored, and their online chats are censored.

Now, even their future is under surveillance.

