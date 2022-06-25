  • Chinese leader Xi Jinping speaks upon his arrival at Hong Kong's international airport in June 2017. | AFP-JIJI
President Xi Jinping will visit Hong Kong to mark the city’s 25th anniversary of Chinese rule, in his first trip to the former British colony since overseeing a sweeping crackdown on its pro-democracy opposition.

The Chinese president will also attend the swearing-in ceremony of Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee, the official Xinhua News Agency reported on Saturday, without providing further details on the visit.

