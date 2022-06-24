The Tokyo metropolitan area is expected to be extremely hot this weekend, with the mercury forecast to top 35 degrees Celsius in some places, prompting warnings over the risk of heatstroke.
Temperatures were already high in other parts of Japan on Friday, with the city of Nagano registering 35.1 C just after noon and 36.7 C recorded in Niigata Prefecture’s Takada district, according to the Meteorological Agency.
