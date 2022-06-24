  • Shinagawa station in Tokyo in July 2021. The risk of flu infection is rising, because of reduced immunity in society stemming from a much lower number of influenza cases during the coronavirus pandemic | REUTERS
    Shinagawa station in Tokyo in July 2021. The risk of flu infection is rising, because of reduced immunity in society stemming from a much lower number of influenza cases during the coronavirus pandemic | REUTERS
Japan should prepare for the possible arrival of a “twindemic” — a mixture of influenza and COVID-19 infections — experts say, after an unusually early flu outbreak at a school in Tokyo this week.

A public elementary school in Tachikawa, western Tokyo, canceled both of its third grade classes on Tuesday and Wednesday after 14 of the 45 students tested positive for influenza, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

