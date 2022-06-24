Japan should prepare for the possible arrival of a “twindemic” — a mixture of influenza and COVID-19 infections — experts say, after an unusually early flu outbreak at a school in Tokyo this week.
A public elementary school in Tachikawa, western Tokyo, canceled both of its third grade classes on Tuesday and Wednesday after 14 of the 45 students tested positive for influenza, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.