  • Nippon Ishin no Kai leader Ichiro Matsui talks to a voter in Osaka on Wednesday. | KYODO
For Nippon Ishin no Kai and the Democratic Party for the People (DPP), two major opposition parties that have a history of siding with the ruling coalition and each other in parliament, the key challenge in the Upper House election is to convince voters that they are, despite appearances, different from the Liberal Democratic Party.

Ten years after its launch as Japan’s first Osaka-based national political party, Nippon Ishin heads into the July 10 poll with the aim of overtaking the Constitutional Democratic Party as the largest opposition force.

