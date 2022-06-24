For Nippon Ishin no Kai and the Democratic Party for the People (DPP), two major opposition parties that have a history of siding with the ruling coalition and each other in parliament, the key challenge in the Upper House election is to convince voters that they are, despite appearances, different from the Liberal Democratic Party.
Ten years after its launch as Japan’s first Osaka-based national political party, Nippon Ishin heads into the July 10 poll with the aim of overtaking the Constitutional Democratic Party as the largest opposition force.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.