Kobe – The city of Amagasaki in western Japan said Thursday that it has lost a USB flash drive containing personal information on all of its roughly 460,000 residents.
The lost data included the residents’ names, addresses and dates of birth, as well as the bank account numbers of welfare-receiving households, among other information. There is no evidence of data being leaked so far, according to the city in Hyogo Prefecture.
