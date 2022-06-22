In what is dubbed “the last chance” for Japan to raise its academic output to the same level as its overseas peers, the government is set to make a huge investment in a select group of universities through a ¥10 trillion endowment fund.

While many scientists and policymakers agree that Japan’s universities need a big influx of cash to compete globally, whether the investment pays off hinges on how much universities can reform their stifling and inefficient research and management cultures, experts say.

Despite being the world’s third-largest economy and producing the second-most Nobel Prize laureates in natural science fields this century, Japan has seen its research strength, particularly in natural sciences, slide over the last few decades.

The nation fell to 10th in the number of highly cited scientific papers published between 2017 and 2019 — a record low — down from fourth in the mid-2000s. China was ranked No. 1 in the number of such papers, which make the top 10% in terms of citations received in their respective field of research. The U.S. ranked second, followed by Britain, Germany, Italy, Australia, Canada, France and India in the Science and Technology Indicators 2021 report released last August.

Many experts point to years of cuts to government subsidies as a key culprit.

National universities, which carry out much of Japan’s costly science and technology research, have continuously had subsidies for operational funds slashed since 2004, when they were incorporated and removed from direct government control. Subsidies for the 86 national universities total ¥1.08 trillion for the fiscal year that started in April, down from ¥1.24 trillion in fiscal 2004.

But universities themselves have stalled reforms, particularly efforts to diversify their funding sources, compared with top universities in the West, which have significantly expanded their financial base with endowment funds.

Data compiled by the Cabinet Office shows that the world’s top universities boast sizable endowment funds, with Harvard’s being equivalent to ¥4.5 trillion in 2019, Yale’s ¥3.3 trillion, Stanford’s ¥3 trillion and Oxford’s ¥823 billion. In contrast, Keio University, which is known for its well-connected alumni network, at that time managed a fund of ¥78 billion — the largest among Japanese universities. It was followed by Waseda University’s ¥29 billion, Kyoto University’s ¥20 billion and the University of Tokyo’s ¥15 billion.

The shortage of funds translates to fewer tenure positions, with the number of those for researchers under the age of 40 at national universities falling by nearly half to 5,800 in 2017, down from 11,000 in 2010. The percentage of master’s degree holders advancing to doctoral programs, meanwhile, has plummeted, from 17% in 2000 to 10% in 2021, according to education ministry data.

Thus came the idea for the endowment fund.

The government has already budgeted ¥10 trillion for it, with the Japan Science and Technology Agency, a research funding body under the education ministry, having begun managing the fund in March. JST plans to invest the money into global equities and bonds, aiming to get an annual return of 4.38% or higher.

The government will then divide the proceeds — expected to amount to ¥300 billion a year after expenses are subtracted — between “several” universities, education minister Shinsuke Suematsu said last month after a related bill was passed by parliament, without giving a specific number.

Experts say that the injection of funds should be accompanied by drastic reforms on the part of Japan’s academic world. One area that needs dramatic improvement is the amount of time spent on research activities, they say.

Takahiro Ueyama, a member of the Cabinet Office’s Council for Science, Technology and Innovation and a key architect of the ¥10 trillion fund, told the Japan National Press Club in March that time spent on research has continued to fall in Japan, saying it is “one of the biggest reasons for the rapid decline in Japan’s research strength.”

“Each university will have to really work hard to improve its research environment, including research time,” Ueyama said. “We must make the best use of our last chance (to bolster the nation’s scientific research).”

Hitoshi Murayama, a noted theoretical physicist and former director of the Kavli Institute for the Physics and Mathematics of the Universe at the University of Tokyo, said some of the deeply ingrained practices unique to Japanese universities must go.

Researchers in Japan are so busy attending internal meetings and committees that they rarely show up at academic conferences abroad, he said, noting that many actually want to have a say in university management at the expense of their research activities.

“In the U.S., such duties are left to deans or executives,” said Murayama, who has positions at both the University of Tokyo and the University of California, Berkeley. “In the U.S., researchers would rather focus on their research. In Japan, many researchers want to be involved (in organizational decision-making).”

Such a management style, where every decision requires broad consensus across the faculty, is not only extremely time consuming but also flawed, because nobody takes responsibility in the end, he said.

Murayama also said the university fund should be executed in such a way that young researchers can pursue their research freely and independently, adding that Japan should give promising young talents a startup package like in the U.S. Currently, young scientists in Japan can only apply for funding of up to a few million yen a year — not enough to carry out independent research, he said.

“Assistant professors in Japan, for example, can’t get enough research money because they don’t have a track record,” he said. “So they depend on professors or associate professors in their labs for funding, which means they find themselves having to follow the orders of their superiors.

“Researchers are most creative when they are young, but they cannot develop their own field if they are always trying to curry favor with their bosses.”

In addition, he stressed the need for researchers to promote their work more aggressively.

“Getting papers published is no longer enough to get recognized, as the number of papers has surged and hundreds of papers are published every day. They need to realize that, if they don’t go overseas to actively sell themselves, build networks and connections, they will never get noticed.”

Richard Dasher, adjunct professor and director of the U.S.-Asia Technology Management Center at Stanford University, said that, to compete on the global stage, Japanese universities need to globalize from within.

“Global performance will require much greater global engagement, not just bringing in foreign students, but acting like an international place in the middle of Japan,” he said.

“There are great foreign students in Japanese universities, but they’re kind of on the side. In contrast, at Stanford more than 50% of our graduate students are from foreign countries. And we benefit by trying to get the best students in the world.”

Japanese universities need to not only hire more foreign faculty members but promote them within the organization, he added.

“(The foreign) professors can’t just stay there for two or three years,” he said. “You need people going up and becoming head of the department, and you really need to have a much more international approach. Universities should be an international place.”

The government will start accepting applications for the fund by the end of fiscal 2022. So far, four universities — Tohoku University, Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology, Nagoya University and Osaka University — intend to apply, according to a recent survey of national universities by Kyodo News.

But universities and the education ministry should bear in mind that the fund, which is financed mostly through government bonds, will probably not yield as much of a return as expected, warned Kimie Harada, professor of financial policy at Chuo University. Harada is a member of the Finance Ministry panel that deliberated on the fund’s creation.

“What’s fundamentally different about the ¥10 trillion fund from endowment funds overseas is that 90% of its source is debt,” she said.

While endowments at foreign universities are funded by donations from wealthy individuals, the Japanese government must keep paying interest and repay its debt after 40 years. Japanese universities are expected to raise some of the money over the long term.

She cited an estimate by one expert, who concluded that if Japan’s fund is managed “safely” in line with its policy, it will likely yield a yearly return of 0.5% at best.

Harada, who supports the general idea of boosting the country’s research funding, said that policymakers will need to monitor the fund’s financial performance from a long-term perspective, instead of worrying about short-term fluctuations.

“Universities should understand that, if the return on the fund’s investment is low, they may not get the money as expected,” Harada said. “So before applying for the program, they should really think what they would do if the money doesn’t come in.”

A new foundation supports ‘disruptive’ researchers

Stem cell biologist Takanori Takebe had a career breakthrough in 2013, when his paper on the creation of a baby liver using stem cells was published in the journal Nature. He was 26.

Several research institutes overseas contacted him about the highly cited paper, expressing interest in setting up an independent lab for him. So the young researcher, then at Yokohama City University, gave “chalk talks” to prospective lab hosts, pitching his wildest research ideas with no slides or prepared text. He subsequently received startup offers, which detailed not only generous research funding, but also office space, mentoring and administrative support.

“I learned what research support means internationally,” recalled Takebe, who chose Cincinnati Pediatric Hospital in the U.S. as his research base. “For five years I was able to concentrate on my research without having to worry about anything else. I’m now harvesting the fruits of my work there.”

Today, he divides his time mostly between three institutions: the hospital in Cincinnati, Yokohama City University and the Tokyo Medical and Dental University. He is a professor at both universities.

Takebe, now 35, wants to replicate that experience for other young scientists in Japan, so that they can pursue curiosity-driven research across several years — something that is increasingly unattainable for researchers in Japan.

National universities have far fewer tenured research positions compared with 10 years ago, which has led to a fall in the number of people pursuing doctoral degrees. The percentage of highly cited research papers produced in Japan — a key indicator of the country’s academic prowess — has fallen, as well.

According to the latest government data, Japan ranked 10th in the number of top 10% most highly cited papers between 2017 and 2019, down from fourth in the mid-2000s.

It is against this backdrop that Takebe set up Stellar Science Foundation, a nonprofit group he established in December to start supporting next-generation scientists who could drive “disruptive inventions.”

He stresses that the foundation’s aim is to support people with the potential to become inventors rather than innovators. Much of Japan’s current research funding targets innovation, he said, which emphasizes improving existing inventions or ideas that are already close to finding real-world applications.

Few grants, however, target original inventions or the seeds of innovations, said Takebe, noting that to invent something, people should be able to take risks and challenge themselves in areas where there are many uncertainties.

“Take iPS cells (induced pluripotent stem cells, the topic of his breakthrough paper), for example. That’s an invention. We need a system that can keep producing inventions like iPS.”

His nonprofit group has an extensive database of researchers, with about 20 in their 30s and 40s who have been selected for support through a chalk talk-style screening process similar to what Takebe once experienced. These researchers’ fields of study vary from life sciences to material sciences, and one is involved in batteries and power storage.

The foundation will select one or two of them to support through a five-year startup package that includes ¥100 million ($734,500) to ¥150 million for research funding, lab space and support staff, Takebe said.

For the others, Takebe will offer a range of support, such as training on how to write academic papers, make presentations, navigate intellectual property strategies and find lab spaces. Stellar Science Foundation will also help make introductions to investors and management professionals.

The group makes such support possible by connecting scientists with corporate investors, as well as domestic and overseas research funding, he said.

Furthermore, he plans to organize networking events and retreats for the researchers, in hopes of building a cross-generational, cross-disciplinary community of inventors. According to Takebe, such community building is vital for future inventors.

“I hope new discoveries and new support systems will be born out of these best-of-the-best inventors,” he said.