    Calbee Inc. potato chips are displayed at the company's headquarters in Tokyo in June 2013. The company has already raised prices several times this year due to a bad potato crop and higher material costs. To the dismay of chip lovers, it also had to cut down bag sizes.
Calbee, Japan’s answer to Frito-Lay with an enormous product lineup ranging from pizza-flavored potato chips to low-carb granola, is raising prices again as companies struggle to absorb costs that are climbing at the fastest clip in years.

The Tokyo-based company said in a statement Wednesday it will raise the prices of snacks and cereals in Japan by 5% to 20% from September because of increasing material costs. Its shares advanced as much as 5.1% in Tokyo after the announcement, their biggest intraday gain in more than a month.

