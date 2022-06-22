North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has presided over a high-level meeting with military leaders for the first time in a year, as concerns grow that the country could soon conduct its seventh nuclear test.
Kim convened the meeting of the Central Military Commission on Tuesday, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, with the body set to examine “crucial and urgent tasks to build up national defense” before deciding on “important strategic and tactical tasks to be fulfilled” by the country’s military.
