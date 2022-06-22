  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends an expanded meeting of the Central Military Commission in this photo released Wednesday. | KCNA / VIA REUTERS
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends an expanded meeting of the Central Military Commission in this photo released Wednesday. | KCNA / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has presided over a high-level meeting with military leaders for the first time in a year, as concerns grow that the country could soon conduct its seventh nuclear test.

Kim convened the meeting of the Central Military Commission on Tuesday, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, with the body set to examine “crucial and urgent tasks to build up national defense” before deciding on “important strategic and tactical tasks to be fulfilled” by the country’s military.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , , ,