The European Union’s 27 member states are set to formally grant Ukraine candidate status later this week, following a Monday meeting of EU ambassadors where nobody opposed the decision, according to people familiar with the matter.
The European Commission recommended last week that Ukraine be granted the status, a first — but highly symbolic — step on the long path to becoming an EU member. The bloc’s executive arm included conditions in its opinion that Kyiv will have to meet in the future on issues related to the rule of law, justice and anti-corruption.
