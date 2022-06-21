  • Kyodo

The No. 2 in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party has said he aims to see parliament initiate the process of constitutional reform after the House of Councilors election on July 10.

“After the election, we want to as quickly as we can propose to (parliament) constitutional revisions and have the proposed changes initiated,” Toshimitsu Motegi, the LDP’s secretary-general, told media outlets in an interview Monday.

