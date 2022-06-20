REUTERS – An Osaka court on Monday ruled that Japan’s ban on same-sex marriage was not “unconstitutional,” dealing a blow to LGBTQ rights activists in the only Group of Seven nation that doesn’t allow people of the same gender to marry.
Three same-sex couples had filed the case in the Osaka district court, only the second to be heard on the issue in Japan. As well as dismissing their claim the ban contravenes the Constitution, the court rejected their claim for ¥1 million ($7,414) in damages.
