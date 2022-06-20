  • A worker carts a bin loaded with medical waste at the Youan Hospital in Beijing in February 2020. | AFP-JIJI
    A worker carts a bin loaded with medical waste at the Youan Hospital in Beijing in February 2020. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Beijing – Hazmat-suited workers poke plastic swabs down millions of throats in China each day, leaving bins bursting with medical waste that has become the environmental and economic levy of a “zero-COVID” strategy.

China is the last major economy wedded to stamping out infections no matter the cost.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,