  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Kenta Izumi chat after an online debate program in Tokyo on Saturday. | KYODO
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said that monetary policy should be decided “comprehensively,” not just to address the yen’s recent slide.

The Saturday comment signals Kishida’s support for the Bank of Japan’s decision Friday to maintain its ultraeasy monetary policy, even as the approach could weaken the yen further and raise the costs of imported products.

