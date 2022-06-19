Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said that monetary policy should be decided “comprehensively,” not just to address the yen’s recent slide.
The Saturday comment signals Kishida’s support for the Bank of Japan’s decision Friday to maintain its ultraeasy monetary policy, even as the approach could weaken the yen further and raise the costs of imported products.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.