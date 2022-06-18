  • People sit in a Japanese-style pub in Tokyo's Shimbashi district on Wedneday. | REUTERS
    People sit in a Japanese-style pub in Tokyo's Shimbashi district on Wedneday. | REUTERS
Japan’s COVID-19 death rate is the lowest among the world’s wealthiest nations, with health experts pointing to continued mask wearing, extensive vaccination and an already healthy population as the core factors behind its success.

The population has continued to adhere to basic infection control measures, including avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated venues, as other parts of the world grapple with pandemic fatigue. And Japan’s measures have been bolstered by a robust vaccination program and free medical care.

