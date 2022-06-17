A Japanese court on Thursday ordered the operator of Tabelog, a popular restaurant review website, to pay about ¥38.4 million ($286,000) in damages to a Korean barbecue chain, judging that its rating algorithm is unfairly designed for chain outlets.
The Tokyo District Court found that the site operator Kakaku.com violated the antimonopoly law, saying its algorithm, which uniformly lowered scores of chain restaurants, is considered an “abuse of dominant bargaining position.”
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.