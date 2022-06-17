  • Tunnel boring equipment on display at the Boring Co. event in Hawthorne, California, in 2018. Since Boring Co. bought land in May 2021 to create a research and development center in a rural area outside Austin, Texas, the company has skirted requests for proper permits. | ROBYN BECK / POOL VIA THE NEW YORK TIMES
While Elon Musk is publicly making a big deal about moving to Texas and cozying up to the governor, behind the scenes his tunnel-building venture, Boring Co., is wrangling with local authorities in the state over a host of seemingly mundane permitting issues.

Since Boring bought land last May to create a research and development center in Bastrop, Texas, a rural area outside Austin, the company has put workers up on mobile homes at the site without authorized sewage facilities, failed to get air and stormwater permits and built a driveway without first getting official approval, according to documents obtained by Bloomberg News through a public records request.

