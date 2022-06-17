  • Customers outside a bar at the Lan Kwai Fong nightlife area in Hong Kong on Thursday. | BLOOMBERG
    Customers outside a bar at the Lan Kwai Fong nightlife area in Hong Kong on Thursday. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

It was quieter than normal in Hong Kong’s Lan Kwai Fong — the nightlife hub in the heart of the city’s Central district — on the first day of a new COVID-19 rule that requires bar, pub and club patrons to show a negative test result to gain entry.

But the bars and their patrons displayed nifty gamesmanship around the government’s latest rules.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,