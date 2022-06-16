  • Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (left to right), French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz travel on board a train bound for Kyiv on Thursday. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
The leaders of Germany, France and Italy rode into Kyiv on an overnight train on Thursday in a joint demonstration of support for Ukraine, where officials were pleading for more and faster deliveries of Western arms to hold off Russia’s assault.

“It’s an important moment. It’s a message of unity we’re sending to the Ukrainians,” French President Emmanuel Macron said after the train pulled into the station in Kyiv.

