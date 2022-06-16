Japan will expand its region-specific domestic tourism campaign to cover all prefectures during the first half of July to help prop up the sluggish economy, which is still struggling in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will replace the Go To Travel campaign, which was put on hold a few months after it launched in July 2020 due to a surge in coronavirus infections. In addition to giving it a new name — kenminwari (discount for prefecture residents) — to freshen its image, the government has revised the program so that it can respond more flexibly by prefecture in the event of a resurgence in infections.