    Customers eat at a "yatai" (mobile food stall), in the Nakasu area of Fukuoka, Japan, on May 28. Japan is one of the last remaining wealthy economies to maintain strict border controls, but that is set to change on June 10, when package tours from overseas will bring back tourists and their spending money, and the daily entry quota doubles to 20,000. | BLOOMBERG
Japan will expand its region-specific domestic tourism campaign to cover all prefectures during the first half of July to help prop up the sluggish economy, which is still struggling in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will replace the Go To Travel campaign, which was put on hold a few months after it launched in July 2020 due to a surge in coronavirus infections. In addition to giving it a new name — kenminwari (discount for prefecture residents) — to freshen its image, the government has revised the program so that it can respond more flexibly by prefecture in the event of a resurgence in infections.

