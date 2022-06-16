  • A World Mosquito Program project staff member hangs a mosquito-box from a tree in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | WORLD MOSQUITO PROGRAM
For Kasun Chameera, who lives in Sri Lanka’s densely populated capital Colombo, dengue fever is a disease which has afflicted many loved ones, including his brother.

“We fear death when we hear about dengue,” Chameera said. “It's present almost everywhere in my district, and spreads faster in the city than in the villages.”

