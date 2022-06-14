FBI agents were dispatched to run down and eventually disprove bizarre fraud claims — including a suitcase and a truck laden with ballots — in the wake of the 2020 election, but Donald Trump didn’t want to hear it, some of the former president’s top advisers told a U.S. House committee.

Everyone from then-Attorney General William Barr to presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner said in videotaped testimony to the panel that they advised Trump against pursuing claims the election was stolen. Yet he pressed on, raising about $250 million from supporters in fundraising appeals that Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren, a committee member, said were then diverted to other purposes in a “big ripoff.”