China has overtaken the U.S. as the foreign power seen as having the biggest positive influence in Africa by young people, according to a survey released on Monday.

A survey conducted by the Ichikowitz Family Foundation found that 76% of 4,507 young Africans across 15 countries named China as a foreign power with a positive influence on their lives, compared with 72% for the U.S. In 2020, when the inaugural study of 18-to-24-year-olds was conducted, 83% of respondents saw the influence of the U.S. as positive while the figure for China was 79%.