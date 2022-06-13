Tokyo recorded 960 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with the daily tally falling below 1,000 for the first time since Jan. 11.
The 960 cases were down by 53 from a week before, marking a week-on-week drop for the 31st straight day. Two new deaths linked to the virus were confirmed in the Japanese capital the same day.
