When Mozambican fishmonger Manuel Machava hears that the fishermen have landed a bumper catch of mackerel, crabs or shrimp, he has mixed feelings — pleased for their good fortune, but worried about how he can sell their haul before it perishes.

More than three years since Cyclone Idai devastated the fish market in the city of Beira, Machava and fellow stallholders are still doing business in makeshift plastic shelters that are poorly equipped and provide little respite from the hot sun.