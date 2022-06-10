  • A woman lays out rice grain to dry in the sun following the cyclone in Beira, Mozambique, in March 2019. | BLOOMBERG
    A woman lays out rice grain to dry in the sun following the cyclone in Beira, Mozambique, in March 2019. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

BEIRA, Mozambique/WASHINGTON – When Mozambican fishmonger Manuel Machava hears that the fishermen have landed a bumper catch of mackerel, crabs or shrimp, he has mixed feelings — pleased for their good fortune, but worried about how he can sell their haul before it perishes.

More than three years since Cyclone Idai devastated the fish market in the city of Beira, Machava and fellow stallholders are still doing business in makeshift plastic shelters that are poorly equipped and provide little respite from the hot sun.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,