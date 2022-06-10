From dropping weights down old mine shafts to pumping compressed air into caves, companies are racing to develop inventive new solutions to store renewable energy as European nations try to move away from Russian fossil fuels.
Expanding storage is vital to ensure a consistent supply of electricity as countries shift to using more clean power from wind turbines and solar panels, which do not provide round-the-clock supplies, analysts say.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.