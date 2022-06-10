  • Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda during a news conference at the central bank's headquarters in Tokyo in April | POOL / VIA BLOOMBERG
    Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda during a news conference at the central bank's headquarters in Tokyo in April | POOL / VIA BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

The European Central Bank is set to raise interest rates in July for the first time in 11 years and the U.S. Federal Reserve has been on an interest rate hike campaign since March, causing the yen to fall to a 20-year low.

So when will the Bank of Japan follow suit?

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,