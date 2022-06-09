WARNING: This article deals with suicide, sexual violence and pornography.

As Japan’s parliament debates a new law drafted to protect young people who signed contracts to perform in pornographic productions, two women have spoken out about the abuses they suffered in the industry, hoping the legislation will be a “first step” toward ending exploitation.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.