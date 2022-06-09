  • An electronic board in Tokyo shows the yen trading in the ¥134 range against the dollar on Thursday. | KYODO
    An electronic board in Tokyo shows the yen trading in the ¥134 range against the dollar on Thursday.

The yen is a whisker away from sliding to the lowest level in about 24 years as investors ramp up short bets on Japan’s beleaguered currency.

The dollar-yen rose 0.2% to 134.56 in early Asia trading Thursday, less than ¥1 away from its 2002 high of ¥135.15. It’s the fifth straight day of declines for the yen, as the Bank of Japan keeps local yields capped to boost a moribund economy while U.S. equivalents climb on rising interest-rate expectations.

