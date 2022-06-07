  • Japan's household spending fell faster than expected while wages dropped at their fastest pace in four months in April. | BLOOMBERG
  Reuters

Japan’s household spending fell faster than expected in April as the yen’s sharp decline and surging commodity prices pushed up retail costs, hitting consumer confidence and heightening pressures on the battered economy.

Spending improved from the previous month as households showed increasing appetite for services such as eating out, but the month-on-month rise was smaller than expected, suggesting the drag from the pandemic remained.

