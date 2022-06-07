The U.S. has warned North Korea of a strong punishment if it conducts a nuclear test, as Washington and a United Nations’ watchdog agency have said signs indicate Pyongyang could soon set off its first atomic device since 2017.
“There would be a swift and forceful response to such a test,” Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said in Seoul on Tuesday.
