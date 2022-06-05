  • Prime Minister Kishida attends a reconstruction event in Katsura, Fukushima Prefecture, on Sunday. | KYODO
    Prime Minister Kishida attends a reconstruction event in Katsura, Fukushima Prefecture, on Sunday. | KYODO

  • Jiji

Katsurao, Fukushima Pref. – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday met with residents of a Fukushima Prefecture village, part of which will see the 2011 nuclear disaster evacuation order lifted June 12.

In the northeastern village of Katsurao, the order will be removed in a district designated as a specified reconstruction and revitalization base. The base will be the first area in the so-called difficult-to-return zone to host residents permanently again.

