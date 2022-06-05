Katsurao, Fukushima Pref. – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday met with residents of a Fukushima Prefecture village, part of which will see the 2011 nuclear disaster evacuation order lifted June 12.
In the northeastern village of Katsurao, the order will be removed in a district designated as a specified reconstruction and revitalization base. The base will be the first area in the so-called difficult-to-return zone to host residents permanently again.
