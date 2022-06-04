  • Russian police officers arrest an anti-war protester in central Moscow on Feb. 25. Three months ago, President Vladimir Putin signed a law designed to silence war against Ukraine criticizers; now, at least 50 people face yearslong prison terms. | SERGEY PONOMAREV / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Russian police officers arrest an anti-war protester in central Moscow on Feb. 25. Three months ago, President Vladimir Putin signed a law designed to silence war against Ukraine criticizers; now, at least 50 people face yearslong prison terms. | SERGEY PONOMAREV / THE NEW YORK TIMES
Vladimir Efimov, a local politician on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s Far East, was charged with “discrediting the army” and ordered to pay a $500 fine three times in recent months over anti-war images that he displayed on social media.

When he continued, reposting battlefield pictures like the wholesale destruction of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol under Russian bombardment, prosecutors ratcheted up the charges and accused him of a felony — punishable by up to five years in prison or stiffer fines.

