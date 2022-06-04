Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s “super bad feeling” about the economy could be the auto industry’s “canary in the coal mine” moment, signaling a recession for an industry whose bosses have shown no signs of concern.
Musk said the electric carmaker needed to cut about 10% of its workforce in an email to executives. He later told staff that white-collar ranks were bloated and he would keep hiring workers to make cars and batteries.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.