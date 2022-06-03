Ukraine expects to receive more weapons from allies after a fresh U.S. pledge, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, as the battle for Ukraine’s east raged 100 days into Russia’s invasion.

Moscow’s forces now occupy about 20% of Ukraine’s territory, according to Zelenskyy. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces are focusing on the industrial Donbas region, comprised of Luhansk and Donetsk, in the hope of a high-profile victory.