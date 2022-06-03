  • The tail from a Russian helicopter and other destroyed military equipment in the 'Crucified Ukraine' show, at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War, in Kyiv, on May 21. | NICOLE TUNG / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    The tail from a Russian helicopter and other destroyed military equipment in the "Crucified Ukraine” show, at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War, in Kyiv, on May 21. | NICOLE TUNG / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

KYIV, Ukraine – Just days after Russian troops retreated from the suburbs surrounding Kyiv, Yuriy Savchuk, director of a World War II museum in the city, joined the police and prosecutors who were investigating the full extent of the suffering inflicted there by enemy soldiers.

Over the next month, Savchuk and his colleagues meticulously documented what they saw, taking more than 3,000 photographs. And they came away with some of the abandoned traces of the Russian invasion: the diary of a commander; a book that Russian troops had carried, called “No One Judges the Winners”; a parachute soldier’s map showing targets on Kyiv’s left bank; and the ATM cards and passports of dead Russian fighters.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,