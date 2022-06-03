For Brian Meissner, the sore throat and fever he experienced in January when he became infected with COVID-19 were harbingers of a host of health issues to come.
Meissner, a 36-year-old resident of Chiba Prefecture, says he had received two COVID vaccine shots and was waiting for a third when he fell ill. After going to a local drive-in clinic and testing positive for the coronavirus, he was prescribed molnupiravir, an oral medication approved for COVID treatment, and was told to rest at home for two weeks.
