Matsue, Shimane Pref. – Shimane Gov. Tatsuya Maruyama announced Thursday that he has approved the restart of the No. 2 reactor at Chugoku Electric Power Co.’s Shimane Nuclear Power Station in the prefecture.
The governor’s approval, announced at a prefectural assembly meeting, marks the completion of the process to gain the consent of local communities for the restart of the reactor, setting the Shimane nuclear plant on course to be brought back online.
