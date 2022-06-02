The government is considering further raising the current cap on the number of people allowed into the country per day, possibly to 30,000 on July 1, informed sources have said.
The move comes after the government raised the entry cap from 10,000 to 20,000 on Wednesday, while introducing a new plan to differentiate COVID-19 testing requirements for visitors based on region of origin.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.