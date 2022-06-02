Toshiba Corp. says it has received eight offers to buy out the conglomerate and two proposals for capital and business alliances, as the industrial giant moves a step closer to becoming privately owned.
The Tokyo-based company revealed the number of nonbinding bids received in a statement Thursday, without disclosing the bidders. It will evaluate them and choose one or more to pursue as soon as possible after the annual shareholder meeting scheduled for June 28.
