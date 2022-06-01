Japanese firms raised capital spending for the fourth straight quarter from January to March, underscoring the resilience of business investment despite uncertainty over the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.
Firm business expenditure could raise hopes for policymakers counting on cash-rich Japanese corporations to splurge on investment in plants and equipment to underpin a domestic demand-led economic recovery.
