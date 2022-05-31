Washington – U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday he would not send rocket systems to Ukraine that could hit targets well inside Russian territory, despite urgent requests from Kyiv for long-range weapons.
“We are not going to send to Ukraine rocket systems that can strike into Russia,” Biden told reporters in Washington.
