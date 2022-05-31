The government on Tuesday revoked the permit of an intermediate organization that introduces foreign nationals on the Technical Intern Training Program to host companies, after the intermediary failed to prevent physical abuse of a Vietnamese man by his Japanese coworkers at a construction firm.

The organization, Okayama Sangyo Gijutsu Kyodo Kumiai in Okayama Prefecture, was prohibited from introducing foreign trainees to companies for five years under an administrative reprimand issued by the justice and labor ministries.