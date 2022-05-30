Despite concerns that newly elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese lacks foreign policy experience, he has spent his first days emphasizing that his government will re-engage with the Pacific region and work closely with the United States, Japan, and India to help counter China’s growing influence.

Albanese and his Labor Party won a majority in the May 21 election, returning the party to power for the first time in nine years. Albanese found himself on a plane to Tokyo on his first full day in office in order to attend a “Quad” meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, U.S. President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.