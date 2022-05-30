Despite concerns that newly elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese lacks foreign policy experience, he has spent his first days emphasizing that his government will re-engage with the Pacific region and work closely with the United States, Japan, and India to help counter China’s growing influence.
Albanese and his Labor Party won a majority in the May 21 election, returning the party to power for the first time in nine years. Albanese found himself on a plane to Tokyo on his first full day in office in order to attend a “Quad” meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, U.S. President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.