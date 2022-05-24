Leaders of “the Quad” — a strategic partnership comprising Japan, the United States, Australia and India — agreed Tuesday on the need to “uphold the international principles of rule of law, sovereignty and territorial integrity throughout the world” in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, although they did not explicitly name Russia in their joint statement.
The four leaders expressed their opposition to “any unilateral attempt to change the status quo” alongside “all forms of military, economic and political coercion.”
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.