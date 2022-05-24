Leaders of “the Quad” — a strategic partnership comprising Japan, the United States, Australia and India — agreed Tuesday on the need to “uphold the international principles of rule of law, sovereignty and territorial integrity throughout the world” in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, although they did not explicitly name Russia in their joint statement.

The four leaders expressed their opposition to “any unilateral attempt to change the status quo” alongside “all forms of military, economic and political coercion.”