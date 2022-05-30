SoftBank Group’s top executives have seen steep cuts to their paychecks after the conglomerate marked a historic loss for its Vision Fund unit.
The company’s founder and CEO Masayoshi Son kept his pay unchanged at ¥100 million (roughly $785,000). However, four of the top six executives whose salary was made public through a company filing on Monday saw their compensation drop following a record $20.5 billion loss.
