  • SoftBank Group’s top executives saw steep cuts to their paychecks following a historic loss for its Vision Fund unit. | AFP-JIJI
SoftBank Group’s top executives have seen steep cuts to their paychecks after the conglomerate marked a historic loss for its Vision Fund unit.

The company’s founder and CEO Masayoshi Son kept his pay unchanged at ¥100 million (roughly $785,000). However, four of the top six executives whose salary was made public through a company filing on Monday saw their compensation drop following a record $20.5 billion loss.

